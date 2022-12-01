TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TB SA Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TBSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 24,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. TB SA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBSA. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in TB SA Acquisition by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TB SA Acquisition Company Profile

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

