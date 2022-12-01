TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,750 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of TC Energy worth $84,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. 51,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,390. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

