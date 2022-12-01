TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 55.2% in November

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TDK Price Performance

Shares of TTDKY stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.09. 22,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

