TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 55.2% in November

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TTDKY stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.09. 22,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
