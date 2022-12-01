Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 13,149 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.1 %

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AAP opened at $150.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.14 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

