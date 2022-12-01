Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 29,282 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FNF opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

