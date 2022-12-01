Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Waters worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 28.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,423,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Waters by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Waters by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waters Stock Performance
WAT stock opened at $346.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Waters
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
