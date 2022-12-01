Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 216,734 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,875,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.67 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

