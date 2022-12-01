Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

BSX opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

