Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

