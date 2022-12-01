Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 832,668 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 832,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in KE by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in KE by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,988 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in KE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,999,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

KE Stock Performance

About KE

NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

