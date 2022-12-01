Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,206 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 656.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $472.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

