Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,259 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,259 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after buying an additional 381,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,818,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 4.7 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR stock opened at $160.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

