Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 35,867 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,867 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

