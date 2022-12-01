Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 584 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $28,192,775. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,469.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,254.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,245.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

