Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,606 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $249.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average is $242.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

