Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,725,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 237,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.7 %

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Shares of LULU opened at $380.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.94 and a 200 day moving average of $308.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $468.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

