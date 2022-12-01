Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Update

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

