Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Down 30.8% in November

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TETE. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter worth $73,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TETE stock remained flat at $10.24 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

