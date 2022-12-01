TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the October 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

TCCPY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 40,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,137. TechnoPro has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

TechnoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.