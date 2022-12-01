Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,359,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 838,998 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up about 2.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $163,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 141.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,107. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

