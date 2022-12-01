Telcoin (TEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.91 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Telcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $159.17 million and $1.91 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,089.54 or 0.06363282 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00504947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.86 or 0.30713271 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

