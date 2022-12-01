Telsey Advisory Group Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $15.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LESL. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 114,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,099. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $155,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

