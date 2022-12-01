TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,232,808 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $21.31.
TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.
The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TELUS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in TELUS by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 47,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
