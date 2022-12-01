TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,232,808 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $21.31.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TELUS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in TELUS by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 47,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

