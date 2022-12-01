Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Temenos Stock Up 2.0 %

Temenos stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,980. Temenos has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27.

Get Temenos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMSNY. Barclays upped their price target on Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Temenos from CHF 46.50 to CHF 43 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Temenos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.