Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

TPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.