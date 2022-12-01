TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Down 7.9%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 368,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 433,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

About TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 2,446.2% in the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 733,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 45,630.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 380,102 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 1,620.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 306,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 288,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

