TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Down 7.9%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 368,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 433,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.
