Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $27.24.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
