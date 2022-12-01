Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $27.24.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.