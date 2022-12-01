TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Anthony J. Asher Acquires 3,000 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,906.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.53. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 254,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 59,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs.

