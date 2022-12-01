Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0831 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on THLLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($155.67) to €157.00 ($161.86) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($139.18) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thales has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Stories

