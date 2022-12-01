The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

CEE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

