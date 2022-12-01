The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Up 272.0% in November

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 272.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The European Equity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EEA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,535. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 785.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

