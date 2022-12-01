The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) VP Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) VP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,779 shares in the company, valued at $567,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

