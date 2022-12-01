The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Symrise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. Symrise has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

