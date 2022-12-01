The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

PG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.17. 147,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

