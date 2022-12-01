The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Raises Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$89.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$86.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Cormark raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.