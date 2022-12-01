The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 2,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.14. 1,077,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.27 and a 12-month high of $191.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.72. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

