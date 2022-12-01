Thomas K. Iv Creal Sells 4,097 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,343. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.