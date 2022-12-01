Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Lowered to “Sell” at BNP Paribas

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by BNP Paribas to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.80.

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$1.24 on Thursday, reaching C$157.15. 135,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,714. The company has a market cap of C$75.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$119.23 and a 1 year high of C$158.57.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total value of C$87,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,413,642.33. In related news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total value of C$169,392.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at C$1,380,030.28. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total transaction of C$87,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,413,642.33. Insiders sold a total of 2,998 shares of company stock worth $445,575 in the last 90 days.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

