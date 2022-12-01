Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the October 31st total of 457,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,811. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.86 million, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

About Thorne HealthTech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 29,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

