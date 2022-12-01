Thunder Brawl Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002271 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $69.71 million and approximately $94,835.62 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.39735983 USD and is down -17.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55,086.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

