Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 83,730 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 83,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $15,908.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,013,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,500.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $60,945.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $81,228.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $26,999.07.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $309,264.80.

NYSE:STRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,884. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at $9,815,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

