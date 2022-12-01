Tikvah Management LLC Purchases 402,347 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,347 shares during the period. CompoSecure makes up about 2.0% of Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tikvah Management LLC owned 1.18% of CompoSecure worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 1,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Dixon Doll sold 30,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $170,263.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,787,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,905,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CompoSecure news, Director Donald G. Basile sold 26,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $143,402.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,756,625.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Dixon Doll sold 30,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $170,263.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,787,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,905,390.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 141,751 shares of company stock valued at $732,456 and sold 529,777 shares valued at $2,681,180. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

