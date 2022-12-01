TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
TILT Stock Performance
TLLTF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 686,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,907. TILT has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
TILT Company Profile
TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TILT (TLLTF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.