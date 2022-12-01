Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of TIVC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,233. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

