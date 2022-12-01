Todd E. Siegel Buys 3,514 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) Director Todd E. Siegel bought 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $37,002.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $23.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.02%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 660,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
