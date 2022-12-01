Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,246 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 236,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 61,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $121.81 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

