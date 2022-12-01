Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 400 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,464,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average is $129.61. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $173.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

