Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 673 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after purchasing an additional 435,631 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG stock opened at $255.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.