Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

