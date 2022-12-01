Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $103,328,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,377 shares of company stock valued at $81,122,663 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

